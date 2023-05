WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Warren County on Friday, May 5.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the collision happened on Freetown Road. The victim was identified as 69-year-old Paula Nevels.

Authorities said two people, who were in the second vehicle, were also injured. The 16-year-old driver and the 15-year-old passenger were both hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.