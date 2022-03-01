FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man and woman have been arrested after allegedly leading Flowood police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Thursday, February 24, Flowood police noticed a vehicle on Lakeland Drive refusing to make a traffic stop.

Officers learned that during the pursuit, the driver was holding an infant child. The driver was identified as Kimberly Nicole Davis and the passenger was identified as Deandre Anthony Harper.

Kimberly Nicole Davis (Courtesy: Flowood Police Department)

Deandre Anthony Harper (Courtesy: Flowood Police Department)

The suspects were charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of weapon by felon, child endangerment, and possession of controlled substance.