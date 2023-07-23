ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County officials announced a woman, who went missing in the Homochitto National Forest, has been found alive.

The Natchez Democrat reported Julia Kelly was last seen on Saturday, July 22 around 7:00 p.m. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Kelly and another person had spent the day in the forest, searching a creek bed for arrowheads.

A storm separated the two. Officials started searching for Kelly Saturday night, but the search was called off. The search resumed Sunday morning.

Kelly was located just before 1:30 p.m. by a state game warden, according to Patten. He said Kelly was covered in insect bites, scratches and had numerous bruises.

Adams County officials announced a woman, who went missing in the Homochitto National Forest, has been found alive. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

She was taken to Merit Health Hospital in Natchez for an evaluation.