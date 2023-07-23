ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County officials announced a woman, who went missing in the Homochitto National Forest, has been found alive.
The Natchez Democrat reported Julia Kelly was last seen on Saturday, July 22 around 7:00 p.m. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Kelly and another person had spent the day in the forest, searching a creek bed for arrowheads.
A storm separated the two. Officials started searching for Kelly Saturday night, but the search was called off. The search resumed Sunday morning.
Kelly was located just before 1:30 p.m. by a state game warden, according to Patten. He said Kelly was covered in insect bites, scratches and had numerous bruises.
She was taken to Merit Health Hospital in Natchez for an evaluation.