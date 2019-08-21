Woman ordered to pay $2M after her loose donkey causes fatal crash

A Mississippi woman whose loose donkey caused a fatal car crash has been ordered to pay more than 2 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit.

K.K. Henderson kent was sued by Sandra Santos, whose 19-year-old son, Jose Escudero, died last year in the crash involving Kent’s donkey.

Escudero was driving on an unlit road when he collided with the donkey. 

He veered off the road, hit a tree, and died in his car. 

The lawsuit said Kent knew her livestock enclosure was defective, with pieces broken or missing, and several drivers had complained to law enforcement about Kent’s livestock roaming the road, but she ignored warnings from authorities.

