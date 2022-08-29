HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sudie Teague-Jones, a woman charged in connection to a Hinds County Election Commission scandal, pled guilty to five counts of fraud and bribery on Monday, August 29.

Prosecutors said she was originally charged with charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud in February. Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson was charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe. Cedric Cornelius was also charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud

District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said Teague-Jones agreed to provide truthful testimony against Johnson and Cornelius as part of her plea agreement. She also agreed to pay $81,216 to Hinds County in restitution.

Her sentencing will be scheduled after the cases against Johnson and Cornelius have ended.