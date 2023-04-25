FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a woman involved in a Fayette arson investigation has died in Port Gibson.

The Natchez Democrat reported Mary Wyatt was found dead shortly after being questioned earlier this week by Fayette police about a fire that destroyed the home of her husband, AJ Wyatt. Investigators with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office believe her death was a suicide.

The fire happened at their home on Shannon Street just after 6:30 p.m. on April 14. Police said the Wyatts were not home at the time of the fire.

Fayette police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office began to investigate the cause of the fire.

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

They said the investigation led to the arrest of Charles E. Oliver, 65. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with arson.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information on the fire can contact the Fayette Police Department at 601-786-3333.