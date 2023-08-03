NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the two defendants in the shooting in Natchez subdivision has been sentenced.

The Natchez Democrat reported Tia Groom, 28, was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Authorities said Groom drove a Honda CRV during the shooting and burglaries in the Woodhaven subdivision. The shooting happened on August 22, 2022.

Groom was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served. She was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

The other defendant, 22-year-old Xavier Jenkins, was convicted of firing a gun during the crime on June 27, 2023. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with credit for time served. Jenkins was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.