JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was found guilty of second degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of her boyfriend, was sentenced.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said 27-year-old Nakia Wilson was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended.

Earlier this month, Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer.

Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson on June 21, 2018. When they arrived, they found Gilmer’s body. He had been stabbed in the chest and arm.

Prosecutors said the knife used to stab Gilmer was in the kitchen sink.

Owens said Wilson will not be eligible for early release.