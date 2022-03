JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a guilty verdict against a woman who shot and killed a Utica man.

Patsy Davis was convicted of first-degree murder following a four-day trial before Circuit Court Judge E. Faye Peterson.

On August 1, 2018, prosecutors said Davis killed Damon Green at Old Adam Station Road in Utica. Police said Green had been shot in the head with a 22-caliber firearm as he sat in his car.

Patsy Davis (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Davis was sentenced to life in prison.