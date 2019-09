The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Twisted Oak Drive.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Twisted Oak Drive.

According to officers, a woman was shot multiple times around 4:30 this afternoon. She died from her injuries.

Police believe the suspect was her ex-boyfriend. He reportedly traveled to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue before he shot himself. According to JPD, he died from a gunshot wound.

The shootings are under investigation.