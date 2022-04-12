VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot in Vicksburg and is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. According to police, four females were involved in a fight. One of the women was shot in the stomach.

Police Chief Penny Jones said two of the suspects have been arrested. Police are working to identify the third suspect.

As of Tuesday evening, the suspects and the victim have not been identified.