UPDATE: Woman shot in car with child has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - UPDATE: Saturday at 11 p.m.

Jackson Police say the victim is identified as 28-year-old Ruby Minnieweather.

Police are still looking for the unknown man who shot her.

He was seen getting out of the backseat of a dark-colored, four-door sedan, believed to be a Nissan, moments prior to the shooting and again returning to the car after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Saturday at 3:50 p.m.

The woman who was shot in her car at J&A Fuel gas station has died. The director of security at the store said she was holding her 2-week-old baby in her arms when she was shot. Still, no suspect is in custody.

_____________________________________________________________________________

A woman has been critically shot in Jackson, around noon Saturday, at the 3200 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard, according to police.

JPD says an "unknown male fired shots into her vehicle... A small child was also inside but not harmed."

A motive is unknown.

