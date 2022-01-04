Woman shot, killed at Economy Inn in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. at the Economy Inn on W. Northside Drive. According to Officer Sam Brown, a man and a woman got into a fight inside a hotel room.

Brown stated the man shot the woman multiple times. She died from her injuries at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Police arrested the suspect, who has not been identified. He is expected to be charged with murder.

“Based on the investigation, these types of interpersonal crimes involving people who know each other are very hard to predict and or prevent. Approximately 86% of 2021 homicides show that the contributing factors were interpersonal disputes where the victims knew the offender,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.