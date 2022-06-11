JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man after a woman was shot and killed in her car on Cooper Road on Saturday, June 11.

Police said the woman was shot in her neck around 11:32 a.m. while sitting in her car. She died at the scene. Her identity will not be released at this time.

Investigators said a man was spotted walking away from her car. He left the scene in a silver Honda Accord. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide/Robbery office at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.