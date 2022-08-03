Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell, unresponsive inside a vehicle that had crashed at the location.

Hearn said medical personnel informed detectives that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. After further investigation, Hearn said it was suspected the victim died from trauma received during the accident.

According to Hearn, the Hinds County coroner deemed the status as death pending until confirmation of the exact cause of death has been determined.