JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson.

The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roqula Crawford.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Police Department (JPD) for more information, and we are waiting to hear back from investigators.