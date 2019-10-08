Woman shot multiple times at Pit Stop in Utica

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV)- Early Tuesday morning in Utica, a woman was shot outside of a gas station.

Police say the woman was shot multiple times at the Pit Stop gas station. She then ran for help to a nearby home.

Her boyfriend is believed to be the one who pulled the trigger.

According to Chief Timothy Myles, motorists saw police searching in a wooded area and found a gun around Bear Creek Road. They turned the gun into authorities.

The victim’s boyfriend turned himself into Crystal Springs Police Department.

Jonah Bailey, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault.

This incident is currently under investigation.

12 News will update this story as information becomes available.