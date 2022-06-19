VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Saturday, June 18.

Vicksburg Daily News reported 911 was called about shots fired around 6:00 p.m. at or near the Autumn Oaks Apartments on Halls Ferry Road.

Shortly after, the newspaper reported authorities were made aware that a 26-year-old woman arrived at Merit Health River Region in a private vehicle seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to speak with the victim at the hospital. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but the victim was able to identify the shooter.

He said the names of those involved will not be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

Pace said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.