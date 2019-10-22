Update: Woman shot twice on Wacaster Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police and emergency officials are on the scene of a shooting on Wacaster Street in Jackson.

A woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries.

Police on scene of shooting along Wacaster St. in Jackson. A woman was shot twice in the leg. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The shooting happened just before 1pm. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/gRXXjW5AsP — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) October 22, 2019

The woman is stable and expected to be okay.

JPD respond to a shooting along Wacaster St. Click the link for more information and updates —> https://bit.ly/35YcejO Posted by WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

The victim’s boyfriend says he and the woman were outside when the shooting happened.

“Me and my girlfriend were sitting outside in front of the house. A black Nissan drove up the street, like a dark grey Nissan. Then the car started coming back down the street… and as soon as my girl said ‘That car finna come back down the street’, they shot out of the car twice and sped off. The gun was aimed at me but when they hit the gas and they shot… it hit her.”

Victims boyfriend says he and the woman were outside when the shooting happened here on Wacaster St. Click the link for more information and updates —> https://bit.ly/35YcejO Posted by WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

The victim’s boyfriend says they were both sitting outside when a dark colored Nissan sedan drove past. The car came back. That’s when a passenger in the back seat began firing shots. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/g13rdA1Dje — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) October 22, 2019

12 News will continue to update this as new information becomes available.