Update: Woman shot twice on Wacaster Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police and emergency officials are on the scene of a shooting on Wacaster Street in Jackson.
A woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries.
The woman is stable and expected to be okay.
The victim’s boyfriend says he and the woman were outside when the shooting happened.
“Me and my girlfriend were sitting outside in front of the house. A black Nissan drove up the street, like a dark grey Nissan. Then the car started coming back down the street… and as soon as my girl said ‘That car finna come back down the street’, they shot out of the car twice and sped off. The gun was aimed at me but when they hit the gas and they shot… it hit her.”
12 News will continue to update this as new information becomes available.