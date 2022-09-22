Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery.

Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a large pit bull became aggressive and lunged at her.

“I was on my way out of the yard. It was one aggressive dog. He started barking again, and I had my mace in my hand and I sprayed him again,” Hodges said. “He just jumped on me, and I don’t know if the weight of the dog knocked me on the ground or not, but I was on the ground. I had one dog on one side of me, the other dog was on the other side, and another dog was in the middle. I was screaming and hollering.”

Hodges suffered multiple wounds across her face and body. She had to undergo surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The owner of the dogs, James Keith Self, Jr., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Kosciusko police said seven dogs were taken from the home by animal control.

James Keith Self, Jr. (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the attack was a violation of a citywide ordinance against violent dogs, especially since the dogs were not restrained.

“It doesn’t matter what the breed is. It doesn’t matter if he’s a poodle or what he is. If that dog shows aggressive behavior, he can be deemed a dangerous or vicious dog. Part of the ordinance is, if a dog is deemed vicious, he’s not allowed back in the city limits, and those that are involved in the attack, the order says those animals can be euthanized,” said Kyle.

Hodges said she would agree with the decision to euthanize the dogs that attacked her.

“They tried to kill me, so I think they need to be killed,” she stated.

Hodges is recovering at home. Despite the pain, she’s hopeful for a full recovery.