Woman turns herself in after man stabbed to death in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman in connection to the stabbing death of a man.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the stabbing happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday at a home off of W. County Line Road. The man, who was identified as 56-year-old Tommy Anderson, was dropped off by a woman at St. Dominic Hospital.

He had been stabbed in the chest and on the left side of his body. Anderson died from his injuries at the hospital.

Brown said the suspect was later identified as Sabrina Crawford, 50. She turned herself into Jackson police and was charged with murder.

Police are working to find out the motive of the incident.