JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot at by Jackson police at the Super 8 on I-55 Frontage Road.

According to Officer Sam Brown, officers responded to a disturbance call at the motel. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman who pointed a gun at an officer when he tried to talk to her.

Brown said the officer fired shots, but the woman was not hit by a bullet. She was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

Investigators said the gun she was holding was a toy gun.