PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was wanted in Pike County, was arrested in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, on July 12.

Pike County deputies said Crystal Hull was still in possession of multiple stolen items at the time of her arrest. She was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Louisiana.

Investigators said Hull was extradited and transported to the Pike County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies said they are still searching for Cody Phelps, who was also wanted in Pike County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Phelps can contact Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.