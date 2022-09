NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Natchez on Thursday, September 1.

The Natchez Democrat reported the body was found by barge operators about 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge around 12:00 p.m.

The woman’s race and age are unknown. Her body was sent to the state crime lab for a full autopsy.

According to the newspaper, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death.