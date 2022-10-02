YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn Walker, of Yazoo City.

According to Shivers, Walker had been deceased 18 to 24 hours. Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Yazoo City Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) opened a homicide investigation.