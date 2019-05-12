Women building homes for other women in need, Jackson

In the spirit of Mother's Day weekend, Habitat for Humanity announces Women Build, 2019.

The project is comprised of women construction workers, who are volunteering their time, helping other women get into homes of their own.

Miss. Capitol Area Executive Director Merrill McKewen said it's "an opportunity for women in the community to come together to raise the funds and to actually sort of raise the roof for a woman and her children to be able to buy a safe, affordable, decent home."

Habitat for Humanity officials say the project will continue through the coming seven Saturdays, and each weekend, there will be different groups of women working.

