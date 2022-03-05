JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community service organization Daughters of Deborah hosted its 18th annual “Women Empowering Women” conference at the Jackson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 5.

The goal of the conference was to bring women of all ages together to learn from one another and grow. There were several workshops for different age groups. There was also a luncheon that featured four-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Karen Clark-Sheard.

Last year, the event was held virtually. The organization’s founder said she’s glad to be able to see everyone in person this year.

“We’re now able, with the declining numbers of COVID-19, to see each other face-to-face. There’s nothing like human interaction. We’re going to talk to the young women about building their self-worth. We have another group that’s 49 and under. They’re going to talk about purpose and power. Then we have 50 and fabulous and they’re going to talk about a wide range of topics today,” said Daughters of Deborah Inc. Founder Dr. Gail Fulgham.

“During COVID, we were shut down from doing a lot of things that we normally do together. Now, we’re back together. Now it’s time to move forward, and my theme is we can’t stop now,” said Daughters of Deborah Inc. Member Shaunta McDowell.

For the first time ever, there was also a workshop for men. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones was one of the guest speakers.