JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Women for Progress organization aims to raise awareness behind the history of Juneteenth.

“Women for Progress is doing a phenomenal job in making sure we celebrate that history, preserve that history, and ensure that we continue to tell the story,” explained Dr. Daphne Chamberlain, president for Strategic Initiatives at Tougaloo College.

One of the key points for the Women for Progress is action and getting out into the community to educate the youth.

“Liberation comes in all forms that we have to continue to fight for our freedom and the freedom of others,” said Chamberlain.

The group hopes they can continue fighting for change throughout the community. Leaders within the organization also hope the Juneteenth holiday can be seen as a sign of hope for neighbors in the community as well.