MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in McComb that happened on Saturday, July 16.

Police Chief Garland Ward said Shamarkese Smith, 29, was driving on Delaware Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when someone opened fire on her car. She died at the scene.

Ward said a man and a 13-year-old girl were also injured in the shooting. They were both taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an early morning altercation that happened at the Ice House Club in McComb.

Ward said the name of the suspect will not be released at this time.