Women of Progress kick off Kwanzaa Celebrations in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Women of Progress Mississippi kicked off Kwanzaa Celebrations on Sunday, December 26 with Umoja day (“unity” in Swahili).

Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American culture that focuses on history, values, family, community and culture.

“Unity is something that we greatly need in Jackson because what affects north Jackson affects west Jackson and south Jackson. Unity means togetherness and when we are united, we have power,” said Women of Progress Mississippi Vice President Angela Stewart.

Kwanzaa will be celebrated for seven days across the country by millions of people.