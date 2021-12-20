Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards more than $680K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. – The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced on Monday that they awarded more than $680,000 in grants this year to fund programs that support women and girls across the state. They announced 2021 annual grant awards totaling $360,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs.
The investments fall in four of the priority areas identified by the Foundation: Better Futures: Two-Generation approach, Two-Generation Community College, Healthy Women, and Access to Opportunity: Community College.
The organizations and programs the 2021 annual grants will benefit include:
Two-Generation, Better Futures Focus Area:
- Madison County Jobs4Youth, Madison Co. Court Jobs4Youth Program; Canton, MS
Two-Generation, Community College Focus Area:
- Meridian Community College, Connect2MCC Program; Meridian, MS
- Pearl River Community College, Women Achieving Victories and Educational Success (WAVES) Program; Poplarville, MS
Healthy Women Focus Area:
- Cary Christian Center, Improving the Reproductive Health of Women in the Mississippi Delta; Cary, MS
- Magnolia Medical Foundation, Safe Place and Care for Everyone (SPACE) Program; Jackson, MS
- Plan A Mobile Health, Inc., Reproductive Health on Wheels; Mississippi Delta
- Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc., Solid Ground Ready 4 Life; Booneville, MS
- Teen Health Mississippi, Mobilizing Youth Summit; Jackson, MS
- University of Mississippi – William Magee Center, Transforming Healthy Relationships in Various Environments (THRIVE) Program; University, MS
Access to Opportunity: Community College Focus Area:
- Coahoma Community College, Coahoma Community College Workforce Women’s Emergency Fund (CCCWEF); Clarksdale, MS
- Hinds Community College, Hinds CC Single Stop Program; Raymond, MS