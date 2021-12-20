Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards more than $680K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. – The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced on Monday that they awarded more than $680,000 in grants this year to fund programs that support women and girls across the state. They announced 2021 annual grant awards totaling $360,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs.

The investments fall in four of the priority areas identified by the Foundation: Better Futures: Two-Generation approach, Two-Generation Community College, Healthy Women, and Access to Opportunity: Community College.

The organizations and programs the 2021 annual grants will benefit include: 
Two-Generation, Better Futures Focus Area:

  • Madison County Jobs4Youth, Madison Co. Court Jobs4Youth Program; Canton, MS

Two-Generation, Community College Focus Area:

  • Meridian Community College, Connect2MCC Program; Meridian, MS
  • Pearl River Community College, Women Achieving Victories and Educational Success (WAVES) Program; Poplarville, MS 

Healthy Women Focus Area:

  • Cary Christian Center, Improving the Reproductive Health of Women in the Mississippi Delta; Cary, MS
  • Magnolia Medical Foundation, Safe Place and Care for Everyone (SPACE) Program; Jackson, MS
  • Plan A Mobile Health, Inc., Reproductive Health on Wheels; Mississippi Delta
  • Strategic Solutions for Families, Inc., Solid Ground Ready 4 Life; Booneville, MS
  • Teen Health Mississippi, Mobilizing Youth Summit; Jackson, MS
  • University of Mississippi – William Magee Center, Transforming Healthy Relationships in Various Environments (THRIVE) Program; University, MS

Access to Opportunity: Community College Focus Area:

  • Coahoma Community College, Coahoma Community College Workforce Women’s Emergency Fund (CCCWEF); Clarksdale, MS
  • Hinds Community College, Hinds CC Single Stop Program; Raymond, MS

