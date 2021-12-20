Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards more than $680K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. – The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced on Monday that they awarded more than $680,000 in grants this year to fund programs that support women and girls across the state. They announced 2021 annual grant awards totaling $360,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs.

The investments fall in four of the priority areas identified by the Foundation: Better Futures: Two-Generation approach, Two-Generation Community College, Healthy Women, and Access to Opportunity: Community College.

The organizations and programs the 2021 annual grants will benefit include:

Two-Generation, Better Futures Focus Area:

Madison County Jobs4Youth, Madison Co. Court Jobs4Youth Program; Canton, MS

Two-Generation, Community College Focus Area:

Meridian Community College , Connect2MCC Program; Meridian, MS

Healthy Women Focus Area:

Cary Christian Center , Improving the Reproductive Health of Women in the Mississippi Delta; Cary, MS

Access to Opportunity: Community College Focus Area: