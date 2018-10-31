Wood pellet plant opens in Copiah County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

GALLMAN, Miss (WJTV) - Economic development leader broke ground on a wood pellet plant in Copiah County Wednesday.

Alternative energy development will give a plant that hasn't been in operation since 1992 a new lease on life.

At full capacity, the facility at the Copiah County Industrial Park in Gallman should create 500,000 metric tons of wood pellets a year. The pellets will be exported overseas and converted into electricity. It should mean more jobs in manufacturing and trucking for Mississippians. U.S.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith attended. She is running in the general election against Mike Espy, State Senator Chris Mcdaniel and Tobey Bartee of Gautier. The election is Tuesday, November 6th.

