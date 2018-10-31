Local News

Wood pellet plant opens in Copiah County

Alternative energy for other countries

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 02:26 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 02:26 PM CDT

GALLMAN, Miss (WJTV) - Economic development leader broke ground on a wood pellet plant in Copiah County Wednesday.

Alternative energy development will give a plant that hasn't been in operation since 1992 a new lease on life. 

At full capacity, the facility at the Copiah County Industrial Park in Gallman should create 500,000 metric tons of wood pellets a year. The pellets will be exported overseas and converted into electricity. It should mean more jobs in manufacturing and trucking for Mississippians. U.S. 

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith attended.  She is running in the general election against Mike Espy, State Senator Chris Mcdaniel and Tobey Bartee of Gautier. The election is Tuesday, November 6th.
 

