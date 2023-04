WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a 37 hour manhunt in Woodville this weekend.

The Natchez Democrat reported the man, who has not been identified, was wanted for sexual assault.

Police initially cautioned residents to be on the lookout for the suspect on Highway 24 between the Shell gas station and the Wilkinson County Vocational School on Saturday.

The man was captured after a 37 hour manhunt. The case remains under investigation.