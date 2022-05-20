WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The man wanted in connection to a murder in Centerville and a shooting in Woodville was captured in New Orleans.

The Natchez Democrat reported Jaccory Carr, 24, was arrested on Friday, May 20. Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said Carr likely had help in his escape from the Woodville area last week.

Investigators believe Carr shot and killed Gerrit Decody, 31, on May 5 at the Pinetree Manor Apartments in Centreville.

On May 10, Woodville police said Carr shot his girlfriend and later fired shots at officers who confronted him. The incident happened on West Street.

Police said Carr’s girlfriend has been released from the hospital.