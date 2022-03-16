JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Office of Economic Development and The Retail Coach will host a workshop to support potential franchise owners on Monday, March 21.

The workshop will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Trustmark Financial Core Center.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive exclusive information on becoming a franchisee specifically supporting come questions such as what should franchise-based restaurants look for when selecting a site and how franchised chains can benefit the community.

To RSVP, email Business Development Manager Mike Davis at mdavis@city.jackson.ms.us or visit http://bit.ly/FranchiseeWorkshop.