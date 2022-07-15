JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) hosted an in-person snake expo in recognition of World Snake Day on Friday, June 15.

Leaders of the museum host the event every year to celebrate World Snake Day, which is originally held on July 16. Organizers wanted to enhance guest’s experiences by showcasing snakes from not just the museum, but from organizations across Mississippi.

Attendees were able to meet live snakes by viewing them through a tank or even by touching their skin. The event featured over 30 different venomous and non-venomous snakes throughout the museum.

Andrea Falcetto, education coordinator at MMNS, shared that there was an outstanding turnout this year.

“It’s so great to see all the faces again,” said Falcetto. “We really appreciate all the support.”