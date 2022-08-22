NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22.

The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road outside their home. The man said he got to his front steps to see another man walking up his driveway. He asked if he could help, and the other man replied to with curse words.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the would-be thief yelled to someone else in the car, then they sped away. The resident shouted that he called the police. Then, one of the people in the car shot three times. The resident wasn’t hurt, but one bullet entered his home.

Daughtry said at least one other person in the neighborhood reported a vehicle break-in. The car was unlocked.

According to the newspaper, evidence from the crime scene was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab.