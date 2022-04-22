JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wounded combat veterans were on a mission at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Veterans saddled up to learn horsemanship by the end of the week. They’ll be roping and working cattle. Eventually, these riders will help ranchers in other parts of the country, but it all starts at the fairgrounds.

“All of us know who are in this line of work. Going out to ranches, riding horses and working cattle has all the elements that most veterans miss about the military,” said Horsemanship Program Senior Director John Mayer.

The skills they learn on horseback are skills that they can transfer outside of the arena. All the veterans are wounded in some way. Joe Keegan said he feels at peace on a horse named Eddie.

“He’s been gentle and easy to work with, which has been calming for me,” said Keegan.

The Mississippi Quarter Horse Association and Youth Association gathered volunteers to train the riders for the clinic and provide food.

“It’s a labor of love,” said event coordinator Brooks Derryberry.

On Saturday, the veterans will be working cattle.

The clinic is also coordinating with Semper Fi & America’s Fund, an organization dedicated to helping wounded service members, their families and veterans.