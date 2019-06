Wreck on I-220 South past US 49 North Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Traffic is backed up at the moment due to a wreck.

JPD is investigating a multi-vehicle accident on I-220 N near Industrial Drive.

At least two of the vehicles are semi-trucks, one of which caught fire.

Injuries are reported, however, none yet appear life-threatening.