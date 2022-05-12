JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson-Hinds Library System Executive Director Patricia Furr is seeking $1 million in damages from the system and an official in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

The Northside Sun reported Furr was terminated in 2020 on allegations of fostering a hostile work environment and misappropriation of funds. She denied those claims and filed a complaint against the system and Board of Trustees Chair Rickey Jones on November 25, 2020.

Furr also filed a wrongful termination claim with the Mississippi Tort Claim Board. Her claim stated she didn’t receive disciplinary citations or negative performance evaluations. She claims she received only one evaluation from the board, despite asking for one multiple times.

A pretrial conference will be held for the attorneys handling the case before District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Friday, May 13.