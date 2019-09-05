WWII hero comes home 77 years after his death

The remains of Pfc Harvey Andrew Nichols are back on home ground 77 years after he was killed in the Philippines during WWII.

Nichols was from Braxton, Mississippi and joined the army in January 1940. He was captured when the Japanese invaded the islands and survived the Bataan Death March to the prison camp. According to camp records, Harvey languished for almost a year before dying of malaria and malnutrition. He was 27 years old.

Through scientific advance, his remains were finally identified. Nichols received the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and other honors from the Army. He will be laid to rest in Braxton on Sunday, September 7.