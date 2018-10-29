WWII Vet turns 100

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Mississippi native and WWII veteran turns 100 years young.



Not too many people can say they remember when the TV was invented, when Pearl Harbor was attacked or before a man walked on the moon. Leroy Jones of Brandon, Miss. can.

Jones was born Oct. 21,1918 in the Delta and served in WWII. After serving our country, he came right home to farm crops.

More than 70 years later, Jones is celebrates his birthday Sunday, surrounded by family and friends who say he has continued to be a father figure to many.