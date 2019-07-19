Yazoo Backwater Flooding: Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Eagle Lake

The last few months, The Mississippi Department of Transportation has experienced theft of copper electrical wire from high-mast and other interstate lighting systems on I-20, I-220, and I-55.

According to a news release from MDOT, Enforcement officials suspect someone has been connecting a vehicle or pulley to the wire at one pole and pulling the wire through from several other nearby poles. These thefts resulted in the interstate lights not working and an unnecessary expense to the tax-payers, and is a dangerous practice for the thieves.