Yazoo Backwater Flooding: Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Eagle Lake

A Town Hall Meeting will take place for Eagle Lake and surrounding areas affected by Yazoo backwater flooding.
The Warren County Courthouse 2nd floor courtroom is where the meeting will happen.
The meeting will start on July 23 at 5:30 pm.
The panel will include:
Mr. Scott Coopwood, Region II & Vice Chairman for Mississippi Commission Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and owner of Delta Business Journal
Joe Girot, Federal Coordination Officer for FEMA for the State of Mississippi
Greg Michel, Director of MEMA
Peter Nimrod, Mississippi Levee Board
Drew Smith, Chief of Water Management, Vicksburg District Corps of Engineers
Ryan Jones, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks
Warren County Board of Supervisors, all Supervisors should be in attendance
John Elfer, Warren County Emergency Management Director
Ben Luckett, Warren County Tax Assessor
Martin Pace, Warren County Sheriff
Jan Daige – Circuit Clerk
Jerry Briggs, Warren County Fire Coordinator
Kevin Ford, State Representative
