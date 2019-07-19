Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Yazoo Backwater Flooding: Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Eagle Lake

Local News

A Town Hall Meeting will take place for Eagle Lake and surrounding areas affected by Yazoo backwater flooding.

The Warren County Courthouse 2nd floor courtroom is where the meeting will happen.

The meeting will start on July 23 at 5:30 pm.

The panel will include:

Mr. Scott Coopwood, Region II & Vice Chairman for Mississippi Commission Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and owner of Delta Business Journal

Joe Girot, Federal Coordination Officer for FEMA for the State of Mississippi

Greg Michel, Director of MEMA

Peter Nimrod, Mississippi Levee Board

Drew Smith, Chief of Water Management, Vicksburg District Corps of Engineers

Ryan Jones, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Warren County Board of Supervisors, all Supervisors should be in attendance

John Elfer, Warren County Emergency Management Director 

Ben Luckett, Warren County Tax Assessor

Martin Pace, Warren County Sheriff

Jan Daige – Circuit Clerk

Jerry Briggs, Warren County Fire Coordinator

Kevin Ford, State Representative

https://www.wjtv.com/news/local-news/river-backwater-flooding-worsens-people-still-cannot-go-home/

