YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old has died after being shot in the head in Yazoo City.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the shooting happened on Tuesday, August 29 around 10:30 p.m. Authorities received a call about shots being fired in the area behind Willow Wood Apartments near Webster Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen on the ground behind Thomas Christian Academy.

Shivers said the teen, identified as Hayden Toliver, of Yazoo City, was taken to Baptist Medical Center and later airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

The coroner said Toliver died from his injuries on Wednesday, August 30. He said the teen died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to authorities for more information about the shooting, and we are waiting to hear back.