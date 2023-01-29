YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – If passed, an ordinance amendment would provide a salary increase for the Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The Yazoo Herald reported the current ordinance states that the aldermen receive $2,179.67 per month. An amendment to the ordinance would increase that amount to $2,513 per month. The change would provide the aldermen with a $4,000 annual raise.

The board argued that since it recently approved a raise for city employees, a raise for the board should be approved, too.

A survey showed that Yazoo City aldermen are the third-highest paid in the state, behind Flowood and Centreville.

According to the newspaper, the amendment will be voted on by the city council.