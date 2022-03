YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Amnesty days will be held every day in March 2022 in Yazoo City.

The Yazoo Herald reported the Yazoo City Municipal Court will hold amnesty days during the entire month of March. They will be held Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Neighbors can attend for consideration of waived penalty fees and possible jail time for certain citations.