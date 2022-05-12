YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement is investigating after a Yazoo City couple said they were kidnapped from their home on Wednesday, May 11.

Yazoo City Investigator Richard Brooks said the woman arrived to her home on Cypress Circle around 10:30 p.m. when three to four men in masks rushed her inside the home with handguns. She said she was hog tied, and her hands were bound as the men went through her home. The woman’s boyfriend reportedly arrived later and the men ambushed him, beat him and tied him up, as well.

Brooks said the men moved the couple to the boyfriend’s car and began driving while another car followed behind. The couple said they were taken to Springridge Road in Clinton where the woman was left with her boyfriend’s car to get $150,000 in ransom money. The suspects put her boyfriend into the trunk of the the car that was following behind and drove off.

Police said the woman began calling around to find the ransom money. At that time, someone called Jackson police about the woman. Officers found her near Northside Drive and Interstate 55. They reported that her feet were free, but she was taped up. They found blood from her boyfriend in the car she was driving.

At the same time, Brooks said the suspects were heading toward Vicksburg on Interstate 20. Her boyfriend hit the trunk release and was able to get out of the car. He made his way to a home where someone called 911 for him. He was taken to a Vicksburg hospital with significant injuries. He received treatment and was released.

Jackson police spoke with the woman and told Yazoo City police about the situation. Yazoo officers went to her home and found her car running, the door of the home kicked in and her home “ransacked.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was asked to assist in the case. The car the woman was found in was taken to the crime lab. An MBI crime scene team was sent to her home. She is being interviewed and investigators are looking into leads.