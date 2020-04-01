Yazoo City issues curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders said a curfew will be in place for neighbors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The following orders were approved effective today, April 1, 2020, by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Yazoo City, Mississippi, amending all previous Orders of the Board:

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the City of Yazoo City, Mississippi, effective immediately. The curfew is not intended to alter the operating hours of essential businesses and/or critical infrastructure industries including healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical stores, and suppliers, grocery stores, fuel stations, financial institutions, governmental facilities, telecommunication services, and other essential producers and/or manufacturers. Individuals are authorized to travel to and from work at essential businesses and/or critical infrastructure industries during the curfew period.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen ordered the immediate closure of all non-essential businesses where it is not practical and/or possible for all persons to remain six feet (6 ft.) apart in accordance with CDC guidelines. This includes all barbershops, hair salons, tanning salons, nail salons, and all other personal grooming facilities within the City of Yazoo City, including businesses being operated from individual homes.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has immediately limited all social and non-essential

gatherings of persons in one space to no more than five (5) individuals.

Effective immediately, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has ordered that fines for any and all violations of its emergency orders will be on thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and fines for all misdemeanors during this emergency period may be assessed up to the maximum amounts allowed by Mississippi law.

City of Yazoo City