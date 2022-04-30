YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen is preparing to begin repairs to the south wall of the Triangle Cultural Center.

The Yazoo Herald reported the previous board approved a $226,058 quote from Tri-C Construction to repair the wall. The project was discussed for nearly two years, but work never began.

The original plan to fund the project indicated that the Yazoo County Convention and Visitors Bureau would donate $60,000, the city’s general fund would cover $49,000 and the remaining $177,058 would come from the American Rescue Plan.

According to the newspaper, any additional costs related to the project would be brought before the newly elected city council.