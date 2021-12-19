Yazoo City man arrested after police respond to disturbance call at Triangle Cultural Center

Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City (Courtesy: MHT/Drew Dempsey)

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man at the Triangle Cultural Center after they responded to a disturbance call on Saturday, December 18.

The Yazoo Herald reported police responded to a call that a man had exposed himself to a woman at the center.

Police Chief Joey Head said when officers tried to apprehend Michael Douglas, he ran in front of a fire truck. Officers were able to prevent him from being run over.

The newspaper wrote that Douglas was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Head said during a meeting with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that he believes Douglas was not on his required medication at the time, according to the newspaper. Aldermen also discussed loitering in the area at the meeting.

